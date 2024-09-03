Jim Belushi to Keynote at Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago, Oct 8-9

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga is excited to announce that Jim Belushi, the iconic Hollywood actor and founder of Belushi's Farm, will be a keynote speaker at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on October 8-9, 2024, in Chicago, IL. This two-day event, held at the Marriott Magnificent Mile , is set to be the premier gathering for cannabis industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs.

From Hollywood To Horticulture: Jim Belushi's Cannabis Journey

Jim Belushi's connection to cannabis runs deep. As the founder of Belushi's Farm, a haven along Oregon's Rogue River, Jim has cultivated not only high-quality cannabis but also a profound understanding of the plant's therapeutic potential. His farm is home to several renowned strains, including Captain Jack's Gulzar Afghanica, a rare and storied strain from the Hindu Kush region, as well as products under The Blues Brothers, Good Ugly Weed, and Belushi's Farm premium brands.

Jim's personal journey with cannabis is as compelling as his career in entertainment. After the tragic loss of his brother John to an overdose, Jim turned to cannabis as a means of healing and advocating for the plant's benefits. Through his work, he has become a passionate advocate for cannabis as a tool for enhancing quality of life, managing pain, and combating the opioid epidemic. His advocacy extends to empowering craft farmers and promoting patient rights and adult-use legalization.

A Unique Perspective at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Jim Belushi's keynote address, moderated by industry expert Zoe Wilder, will offer attendees an unparalleled look into the world of cannabis cultivation, the challenges of building a legal cannabis operation, and the potential of the plant to transform lives. His hit series, GROWING BELUSHI on Discovery, provides a window into this world, capturing the spirit and hard work behind Belushi's Farm. At the conference, Jim will share insights from his personal and professional journey, offering attendees a rare opportunity to learn from his experiences in both Hollywood and horticulture.

Why Attend?

This year's Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is more than just an event—it's where deals get done. Attendees will have the chance to:

Network with Industry Leaders : Engage with over 2,000 participants, including more than 200 investors, at the most influential cannabis event of the year.

: Engage with over 2,000 participants, including more than 200 investors, at the most influential cannabis event of the year. Gain Insights from Experts : Hear from industry pioneers like Jim Belushi and other key speakers about the future of cannabis.

: Hear from industry pioneers like Jim Belushi and other key speakers about the future of cannabis. Explore Emerging Trends: Discover the latest in cannabis cultivation, marketing, and investment opportunities.

Photo by Tyler Maddox, courtesy of Belushi's Farm

