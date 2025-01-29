Jim Egan Joins First Resource Bank's Commercial Lending Team

EXTON, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, is proud to welcome Jim Egan as Senior Vice President of Commercial Lending. With an impressive career spanning 40 years in the banking industry—38 of which were spent at Bryn Mawr Trust, where he served as Chief Commercial Lending Officer and Head of Commercial Real Estate—Jim brings unparalleled expertise and a deep understanding of commercial lending to his new role.

Jim Egan, Senior Vice President, First Resource Bank

His remarkable track record and dedication to building strong customer relationships have been hallmarks of his success. At First Resource Bank, he will focus on fostering new business opportunities, with an emphasis on loans, cash management, and deposit solutions.

"I am thrilled to join First Resource Bank, a true community bank that places customer satisfaction at its core," Jim shared. "The Bank's commitment to service reminds me of my time at Bryn Mawr Trust, where a similar dedication to community and client relationships existed. What truly set First Resource Bank apart for me is its exceptional team and strong inclusive culture. The Bank seamlessly combines the personal touch of a community bank with the competitive products and services of a larger one. Moreover, its presence in Wayne, PA—a market I've been proud to serve throughout my career—made this opportunity especially meaningful."

Lauren Ranalli, Co-Founder and CEO of First Resource Bank, expressed her enthusiasm about Jim's addition to the team: "We are delighted to welcome Jim Egan to First Resource Bank. His extensive experience, proven leadership, and passion for customer satisfaction align perfectly with our mission. We are confident he will have a positive impact on our clients, our community, and the Bank's continued success."

A longtime Chester County resident, Jim has been an active member of the local community for over 40 years. He has served on the American Red Cross Golf Committee for many years and was a proud member of the Ardmore Rotary. A dedicated community advocate, Jim plans to continue giving back through active involvement in local initiatives and organizations, further strengthening the ties between First Resource Bank and the communities it serves.

To connect with Jim Egan and learn more about how he can help you reach your financial goals email [email protected].

About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management's expectations regarding those results or events. These are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may" are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

