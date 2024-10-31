Jim Emerich Rejoins Narvar as CFO to Lead Financial Strategy as Company Continues to Scale Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the leading post-purchase intelligence platform, today announced the return of Jim Emerich as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective October 21, 2024. After a brief hiatus where he deepened his experience and expertise in leveraging AI to enhance business efficiencies and improve the customer experience, Emerich will spearhead Narvar's financial strategy and operations. He will report directly to Narvar's new CEO, Anisa Kumar, as the company continues to solidify its position as a global leader in the post-purchase space.

"Jim Emerich's extensive experience and deep connection to Narvar make him the perfect choice to lead our financial strategy as we enter our next phase of growth," said Anisa Kumar, CEO of Narvar. "His return comes at a critical time as we continue to innovate and scale our business globally."

Emerich has more than three decades of experience leveraging his financial and business expertise to scale technology companies through organic growth, mergers and acquisitions, and IPOs. His track record of delivering predictable financial performance and his sharp focus on compliance make him a valuable asset to Narvar's leadership team.

"I'm thrilled to rejoin Narvar at such a pivotal moment," said Jim Emerich, CFO of Narvar. "The company's vision for transforming the post-purchase experience, combined with its commitment to innovation powered by AI and data, presents a compelling opportunity. I look forward to helping the company scale sustainably, while delivering unmatched value to Narvar's retail partners and their customers."

Prior to rejoining Narvar, Emerich held CFO positions at technology companies such as SymphonyAI, Science Exchange, BrightEdge, Avangate (acquired by Francisco Partners), Appirio (acquired by Wipro) and MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce.com). He also held key financial leadership roles at Salesforce.com, where he supported the company's IPO, as well as at NotifyMe Networks, NBC Internet, LDM Technologies and General Electric (GE). He holds a BS, with Honors, in Business Administration, Economics and Chemistry from Principia College.

Emerich initially worked with Narvar in an informal advisory role following the company's Series A funding round, helping lay the foundation for its early financial structure and growth. Now, with the company entering a new era of innovation under Kumar's leadership, Emerich's return signals a renewed commitment to building a strong financial foundation for continued growth.

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with customers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive post-purchase platform empowers over 1,500 of the world's most-admired brands, including Sephora, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker and LVMH, to deliver transparency, build trust and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers.

