Jim Gentleman Joins North Square Investments as New Head of Alternatives & RIA Distribution

CHICAGO, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- North Square Investments (NSI) today announced that Jim Gentleman had joined the firm as the Head of Alternatives & RIA Distribution. North Square Head of Distribution Philip Callahan made the announcement.

In this newly created position, Jim will help direct the distribution of Azimut's growing alternatives business through North Square's financial intermediary channels. Callahan continued. "With many years of experience in this space, Jim brings both deep knowledge of alternative investments and strong relationships with asset allocators across the industry," he said.

Beyond alternatives, Jim will lead North Square's efforts within the RIA channel by working directly with the home offices of Enterprise RIAs, Callahan said. Jim's focus will include platform placement, model inclusion, and organizing advisor engagement activities in the field. In addition, Jim will partner closely with North Square's internal and external sales team to identify RIA partnership opportunities and to assist North Square's field wholesaling efforts, Callahan added.

"Jim has built a successful career raising capital across both the institutional and intermediary channels, with a particular focus on alternative investments. He joins us from Advisors Asset Management (AAM), where he led Private Markets National Accounts and played a key role in building and expanding the firm's private markets distribution effort," Callahan said. "We are thrilled to welcome Jim to North Square and are confident that his experience, relationships, and leadership will help accelerate the growth of our alternatives business while further strengthening our presence within the RIA channel as the firm continues its growth trajectory."

Prior to AAM, Jim held a similar role at Wilshire Associates supporting their Alternatives Platform and Model Management Services. Earlier in his career, he also held roles at Ibbotson Associates, AON, and Fulcrum Asset Management.

Jim received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science from Eastern Illinois University.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square is a leader in aggregating high-quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients.

North Square is part of the asset management arm of Azimut Group in the U.S.: Azimut NSI, which is comprised of three 100% or majority-owned firms by Azimut Group: North Square Investments, CS McKee and Kennedy Capital Management. As of March 31, 2026, Azimut NSI had $21.1 billion of assets under management. The Azimut Group of companies is one of Europe's largest independent asset managers, with more than $174 billion in assets (€150 billion) in 20 different countries as of April 30, 2026. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

SOURCE North Square Investments