North Square Preferred and Income Securities Fund Named a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards USA 2026 Winner

CHICAGO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The North Square Preferred and Securities Income Fund (NASDAQ: ORDNX) has been named a LSEG Lipper Fund Awards USA 2026 Winner for its consistently strong risk-adjusted three-year performance relative to its peers in the Best Flexible Income Funds classification, Lipper has announced.

The North Square North Square Preferred and Securities Income Fund was selected from among 22 Flexible Income Funds for 3 Years for the period ended November 30, 2025, according to Lipper.

"The 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards mark another volatile three-year stretch for global markets. The managers we're recognizing have guided investors through an environment where base rates have spiked, then diverged, as central banks navigated new and challenging inflationary landscapes, alongside uneven global growth, and heightened geopolitical risk," said Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research, LSEG Data & Analytics..

"Whether managers entered the market in the era of easy money or have navigated cycles for decades, the recent period made one thing plain: durable results come from a disciplined process, not prediction. We applaud the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outperformance and the steady reassurance of consistency through changing market conditions," Kober said.

The North Square Preferred and Income Securities Fund's (ORDNX) subadvisor is Red Cedar Investment Management, an institutional investment advisory firm located in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Cincinnati, Ohio.

"We congratulate our subadvisor Red Cedar and the Fund's portfolio management team for this significant achievement, especially considering this is the third consecutive Lipper Award they have received," said North Square CEO and Co-Founder Mark Goodwin. "We think this Fund has provided our clients with a very attractive high-quality, risk-adjusted potential income opportunity, thanks to an experienced and tenured team of investment professionals that manages the Fund—many of whom have worked together for over 20 years," he added.

The Preferred and Income Securities Fund's portfolio managers are John Cassady, David Withrow and Brandon Bajema.

About the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

About Red Cedar Investment Management

Red Cedar Investment Management is a majority employee-owned, active asset manager with offices in Grand Rapids, MI (HQ) and Cincinnati, OH. The firm was founded in 2014 and has 18 employees with $3.7 billion in assets under management as of February 28, 2026. The firm is focused on providing high quality, income-producing strategies to clients through research across the capital structure and an expertise in managing preferred securities. For more information about Red Cedar, please visit redcedarim.com.

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. North Square is a leader in aggregating high-quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients.

North Square is part of the asset management arm of Azimut Group in the U.S.: Azimut NSI, which is comprised of three 100% or majority-owned firms by Azimut Group: North Square Investments, CS McKee and Kennedy Capital Management. As of February 28, 2026, Azimut NSI had $21.8 billion of assets under management. The Azimut Group of companies is one of Europe's largest independent asset managers, with over $170 billion in assets (€147.4 billion) in 20 different countries as of February 28, 2026. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

Principal Risks of Investing, North Square Preferred and Income Securities Fund: Risk is inherent in all investing, including an investment in the Fund. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including the following principal risks, among others: Credit and Subordination Risk, Preferred Securities Risk, High Yield ("Junk") Bond Risk, Hybrid Securities Risk, Additional Tier 1 Securities Risk, Fixed Income Security Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Optionality Risk, Sector Focus Risk, Foreign Investments Risk, Rule 144A and Regulation S Securities Risk, Currency Risk, Emerging Markets Risk, Derivatives and Hedging Transactions Risk, Yield Curve Risk, and Gap Risk. Summary descriptions of these and other principal risks of investing in the Fund are set forth in the Fund's prospectus. Before you decide whether to invest in the Fund, carefully consider these risk factors and special considerations associated with investing in the Fund, which may cause investors to lose money. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is not a deposit of the bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Please see the Fund's prospectus for additional risk disclosures.

Call 855-551-5521 or visit northsquareinvest.com for the most recent month-end performance results. Current per­formance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance shown reflects contractual fee waivers. Without such waivers, total returns would be reduced.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by calling 855-551-5521. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

The Lipper Fund Awards Methodology:

The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria. The influential and prestigious LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on our Lipper Leaders Rating for Consistent Return. Individual classifications of three, five, and 10-year periods, as well as fund families with high average scores for the three-year period, are also recognized. The awards are based on LSEG Lipper's proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here.

North Square is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Information contained herein derives from third-party sources believed to be reliable by the Adviser. However the accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

SOURCE North Square Investments