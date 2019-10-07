Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter don their tool belts in Nashville, marking 36th year of service through Habitat for Humanity

Building alongside hundreds of other volunteers, the former president and first lady will help construct 21 new Habitat for Humanity homes throughout the week. An additional 12 new single-family homes and 26 new townhomes will be constructed by 2021 with support of funding raised for the project. In total, funds raised through the 2019 Carter Work Project will serve 59 Nashville families.

"I continue to be in awe of the humble determination that President and Mrs. Carter display through their service," said Jonathan Reckford, CEO of Habitat for Humanity International. "Their work has inspired countless people to join Habitat in our mission to build a world where everyone has a safe, decent and affordable place to live. All of us—from the families they're working alongside in Nashville, to the millions who have been inspired by their good works–owe President and Mrs. Carter our thanks."

The Carters have been warmly welcomed to Nashville by Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, who are building at the Carter Work Project for their 12th year. They first volunteered together with Habitat in 2007 in New Orleans to help build post-Katrina Habitat homes on the Gulf Coast, and since then, have lent their names and support to numerous Habitat events and projects. Along with the Carters, Yearwood and Brooks were recognized as Habitat Humanitarians in 2016.

Fellow Nashville resident and country music star Eric Paslay is also joining for his third Carter Work Project, along with his wife Natalie. They have also supported Habitat's Home is the Key cause campaign.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee and Nashville Mayor John Cooper also welcomed the Carters and other volunteers to the Music City.

Since beginning their work with Habitat for Humanity in 1984, just years after leaving the White House, President and Mrs. Carter have helped to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes in 14 countries alongside more than 103,000 volunteers. Since Habitat's founding in 1976, the nonprofit housing organization has served more than 22 million people around the world.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, which is hosting the project this year, serves Davidson, Dickson, Cheatham and Wilson counties in Tennessee. The organization has built or recycled more than 1,185 homes in the greater Nashville area since its establishment in 1985.

Additional photos of past Carter Work Projects and this year's build are available at habitat.ngo/CWPphotos. More photos will be added throughout the week.

The 36th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project is generously supported by more than 60 sponsors. Habitat would like to particularly thank the project's two presenting sponsors: the Tennessee Housing Development Agency and the Barnes Housing Trust Fund, which each committed at least $1 million. Other sponsors include: Bank of America; Blevins Family Advised Fund; Carrier; Dollar General Corporation; Dugan Family Foundation; EXIT Realty; Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati; GEODIS; Grand Ole Opry; HCA Healthcare; HMTX Industries; HUD; Joe C. Davis Foundation; Linda and Mike Curb; Lowe's; LP Building Solutions; Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency; Nissan; Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.; Schneider Electric; Tennessee Titans; The Frist Foundation; The Memorial Foundation; and Wells Fargo.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville seeks to put God's love into action by bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. Prior to becoming homeowners, Habitat future homeowners attend home education classes, work at the build site and volunteer at Habitat's retail outlet, the ReStore. Since 1985, Habitat of Greater Nashville has built or recycled more than 1,185 homes. To request an application or to receive more information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville, call 615-254-HOME (4663) or visit habitatnashville.org.

SOURCE Habitat for Humanity International

