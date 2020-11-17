Jimmy Dean® Brand Brings Sizzle to the Holiday Season with Sausage-Themed Gifts

Entering its third year, the Recipe Gift Exchange once again invites fans to make their favorite holiday recipe using Jimmy Dean premium pork sausage, take a photo of the finished dish and submit it in exchange for one of six sausage-themed gifts.

"We know people will turn to their traditional, favorite recipes and dishes to ring in the holiday season with friends and family, whether celebrating together or apart," said Scott Glenn, senior director of marketing, Jimmy Dean brand. "We're honored that our sausage is a holiday staple for many and are excited for the opportunity to bring a little joy to our fans with the return of the Recipe Gift Exchange and unique sausage-themed gifts."

This year's items available through the Recipe Gift Exchange are sure to delight and feature some previous fan-favorites:

Sausage-Scented Wrapping Paper : The sought-after sausage-scented wrapping paper is back to turn any gift into a delicious one. Whether it's used to wrap gifts or to tease the family dog, this wrapping paper's scrumptious scent will fill anyone's head with delectable daydreams.

: The sought-after sausage-scented wrapping paper is back to turn any gift into a delicious one. Whether it's used to wrap gifts or to tease the family dog, this wrapping paper's scrumptious scent will fill anyone's head with delectable daydreams. Jigsausage Puzzle : Gather your loved ones around for the tastiest-lookin' puzzle in town. Featuring a delicious close-up of Jimmy Dean signature-seasoned sausage, there's no better way to spend the colder months indoors than drooling over every puzzle piece.

: Gather your loved ones around for the tastiest-lookin' puzzle in town. Featuring a delicious close-up of signature-seasoned sausage, there's no better way to spend the colder months indoors than drooling over every puzzle piece. SausageBuds : These golden earbuds will make any at-home meeting, study session or workout quite savory. Featuring stems shaped just like the delicious fresh roll sausage, each pair of our SausageBuds comes nestled in their own sleek charging case.

: These golden earbuds will make any at-home meeting, study session or workout quite savory. Featuring stems shaped just like the delicious fresh roll sausage, each pair of our SausageBuds comes nestled in their own sleek charging case. Sausage-Mint Bark : Jimmy Dean adds joy with a new take on the classic peppermint bark. Delicious sausage candy sits atop this white chocolate peppermint bark with a dark chocolate base. And it all comes in a collectible tin.

: adds joy with a new take on the classic peppermint bark. Delicious sausage candy sits atop this white chocolate peppermint bark with a dark chocolate base. And it all comes in a collectible tin. Sausage Patty Sled : Heads are sure to turn with the inflatable sled that's not only shaped like a Jimmy Dean ® sausage patty, but also looks like one. This one-of-a-kind sled will have everyone wishing for a snow day.

: Heads are sure to turn with the inflatable sled that's not only shaped like a Jimmy Dean sausage patty, but also looks like one. This one-of-a-kind sled will have everyone wishing for a snow day. Glass Sausage Ornament: The Jimmy Dean signature-seasoned sausage roll brightens any bough as a shiny, mouth-blown glass ornament. The signature ornament can help make the holidays a little bit brighter.

Jimmy Dean Recipe Gift Exchange submissions will be accepted through December 11, 2020, or while supplies last. To participate or learn more, visit jimmydeangiftexchange.com.

For holiday recipe inspiration, visit www.jimmydean.com and follow @JimmyDean on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Jimmy Dean® Brand

The Jimmy Dean brand is America's favorite protein breakfast brand3. For over 50 years, Jimmy Dean has ensured quality in every plate, providing warm, satisfying breakfast options the whole family can enjoy. Jimmy Dean Fresh Roll Sausage, Links & Patties, Fully Cooked Sausage Links, Crumbles, Jimmy Dean Simple Scrambles®, Skillets, Jimmy Dean Delights®, Breakfast Bowls, Bacon, Stuffed Hash Browns, Protein Sandwiches, and Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick boast full flavors and top-quality ingredients guaranteed to make any meal the best. For more information on Jimmy Dean brand, including product offerings and delicious recipe ideas, visit www.jimmydean.com.

