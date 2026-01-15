Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo Rodriguez Launches Guillermo's Salsa: Now You Can Eat The American Dream!

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guillermo Rodriguez, the most lovable sidekick in late night television history, is spreading his wings and soaring into the refrigerated section of grocery stores with the launch of Guillermo's Salsa.

Made fresh. Made bold. Made by a man who went from security guard to sidekick to salsa!

Guillermo Rodriguez launches Guillermo's Salsa. Photo courtesy of Guillermo's.

Guillermo's Salsa is co-founded with Chris Kirby, founder of Ithaca Hummus, the brand known for dragging hummus out of the health food aisle and into people's lives. Kimmelot Labs will lead creative and marketing for the brand.

Guillermo's Salsa debuts January 15, 2026 at Costco locations across the Northeast, marking the brand's first major retail launch (visit www.guillermos.com for exact store locations and, while you're at it, join the Mustache Club!). A broader national rollout is planned throughout 2026, with additional retail partners to be announced soon.

"I dreamed about this salsa back in 2003," said Guillermo Rodriguez. "Now you can eat my American dream. It's made with beautiful ingredients that everyone can pronounce."

Guillermo's Salsa is built around the idea that simple is best: real ingredients, zero nonsense, and flavor that delivers. It's fresh, cold salsa made with chopped tomatoes, lime juice, onions, cilantro, and peppers - the way Guillermo's abuela used to make it. Not like the suspicious stuff in a jar that lasts for two years.

"Guillermo doesn't fake anything, and neither does this product," said Chris Kirby, Founder of Ithaca Hummus, and co-founder of Guillermo's. "We didn't set out to make a 'celebrity brand.' We set out to make a salsa worthy of Guillermo's story and good enough to earn a permanent spot in people's hearts (and carts)."

Guillermo's Salsa will come in three heat levels, because we can't seem to agree on anything these days.

Mild

Guillermo may be one of the most caliente men on television, but he understands that not everyone can take that much heat. Mild delivers farm-fresh flavor with just a whisper of fuego. Because non-spicies are people too (probably).

Medium

Not too hot. Not too mild. Just right. Made with chopped tomatoes, lime juice, cilantro, and un poquito jalapeño. The kind of salsa that'll tickle your mustache a little and gets you dancing like Guillermo after a shot of tequila.

Hot

Deciding between heat and flavor? Por qué no los dos? Guillermo's Hot Salsa turns up the heat with habañero for a kick spicier than a telenovela and a taste that's just as delicious.

Guillermo's Salsa comes cold, strikingly fresh, and built for breakfast, lunch, taco night, game day, or Tuesday at 2:17 pm with that bag of chips you didn't mean to finish.

For more information, visit www.guillermos.com

Video Link: Guillermo's - Eat the American Dream

About Guillermo's

Guillermo's is the brainchild of Guillermo Rodriguez and Ithaca Hummus Founder Chris Kirby. Built on the American Dream, Guillermo's was created to bring fresh energy to the Hispanic foods category. Guillermo's Salsa, made with real, fresh ingredients, will be the first expression of the brand's overall vision, spreading joy and love throughout the U.S.

About Guillermo Rodriguez

Like fellow superstars Madonna, Oprah, and Godzilla, Guillermo is instantly recognizable by a single name. He has been working on Jimmy Kimmel Live for 23 years. Discovered in the parking lot where he worked as a security guard, Guillermo blossomed into a beloved and regular part of the show. Guillermo is featured every night alongside Jimmy and is frequently showcased in his own iconic segments on the Oscars red-carpet, cross-country road trips, and anywhere he can drink tequila or see his "wife" Charlize Theron. A resident of California and a U.S. citizen since 2005, Guillermo counts among his favorite things watching soccer, eating Mexican food, spending time with family, and being involved with his son's sports.

About Kimmelot

Established in 2018, Kimmelot serves as Jimmy Kimmel's creative lab - developing and producing award-winning television, digital programming, films, mobile applications, and products. Its in-house marketing agency, Kimmelot Labs, solves business challenges for clients through branded entertainment and culture-driven, content-led solutions. Kimmelot productions include the ABC series "The Prank Panel," the hit ABC game show "Generation Gap" starring Kelly Ripa, "Mark Rober's Revengineers" for Discovery, ABC's multiple Emmy® Award-winning "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" specials with the late Norman Lear, "Crank Yankers" for Comedy Central, the four-part ESPN documentary "Once Upon a Time in Queens," Hulu's "High Hopes," VICE TV's "Super Maximum Retro Show," ABC's long-running "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire," and "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

