Jinergy 450W HJT Module in the Spotlight in Intersolar Europe

MUNICH, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 15th, Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd. (Jinergy), a China-based technology-driven PV manufacturer, made its debut at Intersolar Europe 2019 (A1.710, Messe Munchen, Munich), with 450W HJT module and other high efficiency modules.

Energy restructuring and transformation are common concerns and as a clean and renewable energy source, PV will have a significant role and the whole PV industry is working together to bring down LCOE for grid parity. By following technology iteration and continuous R&D input, Jinergy offers a series of solutions, including high efficiency poly modules, PERC mono modules and super-high efficiency HJT modules.

Adopting large-size wafer and MBB technology as well as hydrogen passivation after-treatment and three film coating process, Jinergy's high efficiency poly module offers higher power output and lower LID and PID, bringing more benefits for investors. Moreover, with bifaciality of 78%, Jinergy PERC dual-glass bifacial module generates 5%-25% more power from backside. Power generation and LCOE are significantly optimized.

With power output over 450W, Jinergy's HJT module, JNHM72-450, became spotlight of the exhibition. Featuring bifacial power generation, excellent low light performance, ultra-low temperature coefficient and degradation, overall power generation of Jinergy HJT module is increased by 44% when compared to regular polycrystalline modules. Currently, Jinergy HJT cell average mass production efficiency reached 23.79%, and efficiency of new experimental cells reached 24.73%.

By virtue of high efficiency and reliable quality, Jinergy is widely recognized. In 2018, overseas shipments of Jinergy accounted for 40% of its total shipments. "Being newly added to BNEF Tier 1 solar module manufacture list, we are expanding our global reach and enlarging shipment to overseas market to 50% this year. Cutting-edge technologies and reliable products are our levers to crack overseas market. We are working on large-size wafer, MBB and bifacial module in order to meet market demands," according to Dr. Liyou Yang, general manager of Jinergy.

About Jinergy

Jinergy, green energy sector incorporated under Jinneng Group, one of the state-owned energy groups in China, follows technology iteration strategy and has deployed three generations of cutting-edge technology, i.e. polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT.

By the end of 2018, Jinergy has 2GW production capacity in total for polycrystalline, PERC monocrystalline and HJT modules. In 2017, Jinergy commercialized high efficiency HJT products, and will expand production capacity to GW scale within three years.

SOURCE Jinneng Clean Energy Technology Ltd.