JinkoSolar Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

27 Dec, 2023, 01:02 ET

SHANGRAO, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that all shareholders resolutions proposed at the Company's 2023 annual general meeting held today were duly passed. Specifically, the Company's shareholders passed the following resolutions approving:

  1. The re-election of Mr. Wing Keong Siew as a director of the Company;
  2. The re-election of Mr. Yingqiu Liu as a director of the Company;
  3. The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as auditors of the Company for the fiscal year of 2023;
  4. The authorization of the directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the auditors of the Company; and
  5. The authorization of each of the directors of the Company to take any and all action that might be necessary to effect the foregoing resolutions 1 to 4 as such director, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

 About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: [email protected] 

Mr. Rene Vanguestaine
Christensen
Tel: +86 178 1749 0483
Email: [email protected]  

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

