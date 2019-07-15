JinkoSolar Awarded Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Solar PV Technology Leadership Award

LONDON, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it was recognized for augmenting solar PV efficiency in a cost-effective manner with the Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Solar PV Technology Leadership Award.

After extensive analysis of the global solar PV market, Frost & Sullivan recognized JinkoSolar for its leadership in developing and leveraging solar technologies that offer significant customer value.

"JinkoSolar's unwavering focus on technology and innovation has propelled it to the top of the global market," said Mr. Gautham Gnanajothi, Global Research Director of Frost & Sullivan. "It launched the solar industry's first 158.75 big wafer which is embedded into its flagship Cheetah series that are up to 410 watt. Today, Cheetah modules are broadly being applied to utility, commercial and residential segments all across the world. JinkoSolar's technologies have helped facilitate the transition for developers and investors from a focus on price towards performance. The size of the 158.75 big wafer has now become the new industry benchmark and is setting the standards for the future. This award is in recognition of JinkoSolar's capabilities to develop and commercialize advanced technologies that serve as a cornerstone for establishing industry standards."

"JinkoSolar clearly understands the high-standards global customers require thanks to its expansive global presence. JinkoSolar is poised to lead the industry into the next-generation of solar PV technology. Its Cheetah product portfolio, commitment to sustained innovation, and track record of successful commercialization of new technologies present a strong case to establish it as a vendor of choice in the post-subsidy era."

"We are extremely honored to have been recognized with this prestigious award by Frost & Sullivan," commented Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. "Leveraging the extensive experience we have acquired through our global operations, we have developed significant competitive advantages and the ability to rapidly commercialize new products. We are ideally positioned for the post-subsidy era where investors and developers are shifting their focus towards high-performance technologies that make every dollar invested count rather than relying on subsidies."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that could make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 11.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

