JinkoSolar Breaks World Record for Cell Efficiency and Module Output

SHANGHAI, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the maximum conversion efficiency of its cheetah size cells and N-type cells reached 24.38% and 24.58%, respectively, during testing conducted by the Chinese Academy of Sciences in March 2019, China's authoritative national academy for the natural sciences. Additionally, power generated by JinkoSolar's 72 version high efficiency monocrystalline module (cell: 158.75*158.75) reached 469.3W during testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland, a respected third-party institution, in May 2019. JinkoSolar has made significant breakthroughs in the field of high efficiency and high power of cells and modules, setting a new industry standard for peak performance.

JinkoSolar's production chain, including R&D teams from silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules, all made significant technological breakthroughs which were key to the extremely high solar cell efficiency and module power output. Several advanced technologies have been implemented, including: silicon wafer growth with extremely low oxygen and defect concentration, HOT solar cell technology, low-loss cell connection technology, and in-module light harvesting technology.



"With our commitment to revolutionize the industry using technological innovation, JinkoSolar has been continuously breaking world records for the efficiency of solar cells and modules," commented Dr. Hao Jin, JinkoSolar R&D Vice President. "To complement our efforts in continuously upgrading product technology and create more value for our global customers, JinkoSolar has established a joint research platform with many advanced R&D institutions across the globe."

