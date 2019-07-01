JinkoSolar Commissioned the World's Largest[1] Solar Project in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the world's largest[1] solar plant of 1,177MWp, which was jointly developed by the Company, Japan's Marubeni Corp. and Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC), has recently started commercial operations as scheduled at Sweihan in Abu Dhabi. The AED3.2 billion project, which uses all JinkoSolar's high efficient mono panels, features another record at the time of bid submission, attracting the world's most competitive tariff of 2.42 cents per kilowatt hour.

Mohammad Hassan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of EWEC said: "The completion of the project marks a significant milestone in the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, launched in 2017, to increase the contribution of clean energy in the total energy mix from 25% to 50% by 2050 while reducing the carbon footprint of power generation by 70%. This is in line with the sectors transformation strategy by providing alternative sources of energy that can help us improve the sustainability of the water and electricity sector."

Othman Jumaa Al Ali, EWEC's CEO, added: "Noor Abu Dhabi will generate renewable energy and will enable us to improve the use of our natural resources. The fact that a project of such scale has been successfully completed on time and on budget highlights our commitment to ensuring sustainable energy for the future and it is a true testament of the Emirate's delivery capabilities to execute world-class energy projects."

Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of Jinko Solar said, "It is our privilege to participate and contribute to the winning and successful execution of this prestige project that will help power the sustainable economic growth of Abu Dhabi. We are thankful to the government team that created a tender program of world class, for the high-level professionalism, as well as the strong support throughout the process. The project won't be where it is without seamless collaboration among our partners and other stakeholders. We are grateful to such wonderful team work."

In line with the Year of Tolerance in the UAE, the project - a venture between international companies, managed and constructed by a multi-national team - signifies the multi-cultural essence of the Company and its ability to integrate resource and top partners from around the world.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 11.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

