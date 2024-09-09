JinkoSolar Earns RETC's "Overall Highest Achiever" Award for the Fifth Consecutive Year

SHANGRAO, China, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as an Overall Highest Achiever in Renewable Energy Testing Center's ("RETC") 2024 PV Module Index Report ("PVMI"). This marks the fifth consecutive year that JinkoSolar has earned this notable award.

Since its launch in 2019, RETC's PVMI has gathered results from comprehensive beyond-certification bankability tests conducted on modules over 12 months. These tests are performed in state-of-the-art laboratories using certified equipment under audited and controlled conditions. The Overall Highest Achiever designation is the top award, recognizing manufacturers who excel in all three PVMI categories: reliability, performance, and quality. The program provides assurance to project owners, insurers, financiers, and engineers that mass-produced PV products will perform reliably during commercial operations.

"We are honored to receive the Overall Highest Achiever award for the fifth consecutive year," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "This recognition highlights our steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and high-performing modules, reinforcing our position as one of the industry's leading, bankable manufacturers."

"Our highest recognition is an exceptionally high bar to pass in any given year—let alone for five years running. We commend JinkoSolar for its demonstrable commitment to excellence in solar manufacturing," said Cherif Kedir, President & CEO, RETC.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of June 30, 2024.

