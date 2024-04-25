JinkoSolar Files 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

SHANGRAO, China, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the Company filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 25, 2024.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F contains its audited consolidated financial statements and is available on the Company's website at http://ir.jinkosolar.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, which contains the complete audited financial statements, free of charge to its shareholders and holders of American depositary shares representing its ordinary shares upon request.

