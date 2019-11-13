JinkoSolar Joins Board of Directors at SEIA

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has joined the board of directors at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the national trade association representing the U.S. solar energy industry. The mission of SEIA is to promote "The Solar+ Decade", with the goal of solar energy accounting for 20% of all electricity generation by 2030 in the U.S.

Recognized for its high-quality products, JinkoSolar has sold more solar modules globally than any other company since 2016. Its innovative Modules are among the most sought after, high-efficiency solar modules in the market. The Company's strong track record of execution, commitment to the U.S. market, and recognition by financiers and independent third-party testing bodies have propelled JinkoSolar to a leadership position in the U.S., where it has deployed more than 7 GW of solar modules. In 2018, JinkoSolar established its first factory in the U.S. by opening a module assembly facility in Jacksonville, Florida, where it employs more than 200 Americans.

"On behalf of JinkoSolar, I am honored to join the board of directors at SEIA," said Mr. Nigel Cockroft, general manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "SEIA plays a pivotal role in shaping U.S. solar policy and advocating for cost-competitive solar power in America. As a top global module supplier and domestic manufacturer in the U.S., we are eager to contribute to SEIA's vision to shape the future of the U.S. solar industry."

Ms. Abby Hopper, SEIA's president and CEO, added, "JinkoSolar has a reputation for manufacturing high-quality and innovative solar modules, including here in the United States. JinkoSolar's modules are used by a number of top American developers and residential installation service providers. Adding JinkoSolar to our board of directors will enhance our ability to advocate on behalf of the U.S. solar industry and build a sustainable solar energy future for all Americans."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.4 GW for solar cells, and 12.6 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

