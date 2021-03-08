JinkoSolar Laboratory Obtained Satisfactory Results in the National Assessment of PV Modules Testing Accuracy

SHANGRAO, China, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that JinkoSolar's R&D Center module laboratory obtained satisfactory results in the latest national assessment of PV Modules Testing Accuracy. Organized by the National Institute of Metrology, China ("NIM") and China Building Material Test & Certification Group ("CTC") - results of the "Monofacial/ Bifacial PV Module's Electrical Parameter Testing Capability Verification" were recently announced.

Located in Shangrao, Jiangxi Province and Haining, Zhejiang Province, JinkoSolar's R&D Center module laboratory participated in all test categories and reported that test results reached industry-leading requirements for performance testing. All the proficiency tests obtained "satisfactory" final results, and JinkoSolar was awarded the "Qualified Laboratory Certificate" and "Proficiency Test Results Satisfaction Certificate" issued by the organizers, the National Institute of Metrology, China and China Building Material Test & Certification Group. Since its establishment in 2012, JinkoSolar's R&D testing center has continuously improved the level of laboratory measurements, and has successively obtained quality certificates from CNAS, TÜV Rheinland Witness Laboratory, UL Witness Laboratory, TÜV North Germany CB Laboratory, Tianxiang Satellite Laboratory, Dekra Witness Laboratory, CGC Laboratory and other qualifications. In the future, the Company will continue to strengthen technical exchanges with authoritative institutions such as NIM and CTC, to jointly promote the high-quality development of the PV industry.

Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of JinkoSolar, commented: "JinkoSolar's Shangrao and Haining laboratories have obtained "satisfactory" results in the accuracy of PV module testing, which once again reflects the industry's recognition of our world-class product quality management and technology. As a leading global PV manufacturer, JinkoSolar will continue to promote technological innovation in the PV industry by leading the way in iterative research and development on our suite of highly efficient and reliable products, which we believe will bring greater value to our global customers."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

