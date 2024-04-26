JinkoSolar Once Again Tops PV Tech's 2024 Q1 ModuleTech Bankability Report with AAA Rating

SHANGRAO, China, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has once again topped the PV Tech 2024 Q1 ModuleTech Bankability Report, earning a "AAA" rating, which underlines the company's leadership position in manufacturing excellence, reliable quality, market share, sound financial performance, and technological innovation.

JinkoSolar achieved significant growth in operating and financial performance in 2023. According to the 2023 annual report of its subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. released on 22nd April, 2024, total revenue was RMB 118.68 billion, an increase of 43.55% year-over-year. Net profit attributable to shareholders was RMB 7.44 billion, an increase of 153.2% year-over-year. By the end of 2023, the Company's accumulated global module shipments exceeded 210 GW, with a market share of 15% in 2023, ranking first in the world. Meanwhile, JinkoSolar's award-winning N-type Tiger Neo module was recognized as one of the top performers of N-type modules in the market.

JinkoSolar has long been committed to technological innovation and exploration, leading the development of N-type technology in the PV industry. JinkoSolar has been granted 330 TOPCon patents and has broken the record of cell conversion efficiency 25 times. The conversion efficiency of the perovskite tandem solar cell based on N-type TOPCon has reached 32.33% and the average mass production efficiency of N-type TOPCon cell has currently reached 26.1%, leading the industry again.

Going forward, JinkoSolar will continue to enhance its technological capabilities, adhere to innovation, and improve the competitiveness of its products. At the same time, it will fully leverage its industry chain synergies to optimise resource allocation, reduce costs, improve the overall competitiveness of the industry, and promote the high-quality development of the global PV industry as well as clean energy in the future.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of December 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

