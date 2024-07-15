JinkoSolar Once Again Tops PV Tech's ModuleTech Bankability Report with AAA Rating

SHANGRAO, China, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has topped the PV Tech 2024 Q2 ModuleTech Bankability Report with "AAA" rating. JinkoSolar has once again earned the trust of global investors and customers with its robust R&D capabilities, healthy financial performance, and extensive market coverage.

The Company's Bankability Scores have been consistently rated AA or AAA, mostly due to its sizeable module shipments and relative financial health. At the end of the first half of 2024, JinkoSolar was once again leading the industry in terms of accumulated global module shipments. According to the financial results of its subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd., for the first quarter 2024, total revenue was 23.083 billion RMB and net profit attributable to shareholders was 1.176 billion RMB.

Innovation has always been at the core of JinkoSolar's development. Through years of continuous R&D breakthroughs, the Company has broken the records for cell conversion efficiency and module power output 26 times. Going forward, JinkoSolar will further improve the efficiency of its TOPCon cells, continuing to set a benchmark for the industry and driving upgrades.

JinkoSolar's commitment to technological innovation and quality control ensures that every photovoltaic module it ships has reliable performance and quality. The N-type Tiger Neo series, known for its high efficiency and reliability, has gained wide recognition globally. As of the second quarter of 2024, Tiger Neo series have been delivered to over 4000 customers in more than 140 countries and regions, making JinkoSolar a truly global brand.

Moving forward, JinkoSolar will continue to enhance its technological capabilities, further pursue innovation, and improve the competitiveness of its products. JinkoSolar aims to provide safer, more economical, and high-quality clean energy solutions to customers worldwide, driving the global energy transition and achieving sustainable, green, and low-carbon development.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2024.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

