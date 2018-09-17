JinkoSolar Partners With Edisun Microgrids To Develop Eagle PowerTrack™ Bundle For C&I Rooftop Solar Projects

SHANGHAI and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar"), one of the world's largest solar module manufacturers, and Edisun Microgrids, Inc. (Edisun), a solar technology company that develops patented, distributed solar and energy storage technologies, today announced a partnership to develop the Eagle PowerTrack, a performance bundle for commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftops. The new performance bundle will feature JinkoSolar's high-efficiency Eagle G2 modules in combination with Edisun's PV Booster ("PV Booster") breakthrough rooftop tracking technology. The new performance bundle will be available for sale during the fourth quarter of 2018.

By integrating JinkoSolar's Eagle G2 modules with Edisun's PV Booster rooftop tracker, solar contractors will be able to unlock the enormous market opportunity in commercial and industrial rooftop installations. The performance bundle leverages JinkoSolar's Eagle G2 modules which feature the company's new Diamond cell technology, a brand new high-efficiency mono PERC cell that allows 72-cell Eagle G2 modules to reach up to 400 watts. Edisun's PV Booster rooftop tracker offers contractors a flexible system design, more energy harvested per panel, and real-time data for predictive operations and maintenance. When combined, the Eagle PowerTrack performance bundle yields 30 percent more energy per panel, resulting in notably lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and significantly increases return on investment over traditional C&I systems. In addition, the Eagle PowerTrack's simplicity, high levels of energy generation, and improved economics will enable solar contractors to bid and win more business.

"We are excited to work with Edisun in developing and launching the Eagle PowerTrack performance bundle," said Mr. Nigel Cockroft, general manager, JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "Edisun's PV Booster is a unique product that, combined with our modules, transforms a commercial rooftop segment with much unrealized potential."

"JinkoSolar's scale, financial strength, and high-powered modules are ideal fits for our company and product, and should make the Eagle PowerTrack the preferred solution for C&I rooftops," said Mr. Conrad Chase, vice president, business development, Edisun Microgrids. "Pairing the world's best-selling module with the industry's only rooftop tracker creates a new innovation that is finally addressing the needs of the C&I market."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE :JKS ) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 9 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has more than 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

About Edisun Microgrids

Edisun Microgrids, Inc. is a solar technology company that develops patented, distributed solar and energy storage technologies to meet the needs of the fast-changing energy sector. The company's flagship product, PV Booster™, is the only dual-axis rooftop solar tracker specifically designed to meet the needs of C&I building owners and solar developers. Edisun was created at leading technology incubator Idealab. To learn more, please visit www.edisun.com and follow us on Twitter @EdisunSolar.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

