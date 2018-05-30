JinkoSolar Receives PID Certification from TUV Nord for Entire Portfolio of PV Modules

As a global leader in the solar PV industry, JinkoSolar recognizes the harm brought about by PID and has devoted resources over the course of its history towards increasing the PID resistance of its entire portfolio of modules. In August 2012, JinkoSolar became the first PV company to pass the anti-PID test under double 85 conditions. In January 2013, JinkoSolar unveiled the world's first double 85 certified PID-free solar module. In November 2016, JinkoSolar became the first PV module manufacturer to guarantee anti-PID under double 85 conditions. In July 2017, JinkoSolar became the first PV module provider to guarantee that all its standard mass produced PV modules meet IEC62804 double anti-PID standards.

Mr. Kangping Chen, JinkoSolar's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Through our relentless efforts over the years, we are pleased to announce that all our regular mono and polycrystalline PV modules meet TÜV Nord's IEC TS 62804-1 double 85 anti-PID standards. I believe this demonstrates our leadership position when it comes to developing and promoting global PV standards. We have made great progress in improving our system voltage and in developing anti-PID technology in order to guarantee that our products operate reliably under the toughest conditions and ensure the investment return for our customers and the constant and stable output of our PV systems."

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 8 productions facilities globally, 16 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

