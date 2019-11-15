JinkoSolar Recognized as a China National Manufacturing Champion

SHANGHAI, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a China National Manufacturing Champion.

The selection of the enterprises is organized jointly by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology ("MIIT") and the China Federation of Industrial Economics ("CFIE") and is part of an initiative under the Made in China 2025 strategic plan of the Chinese government that aims to complete the enhancement of 200 Manufacturing Champion enterprises in various market segments by 2020.

"Manufacturing Champions" are defined as enterprises focusing on specific manufacturing segments for the long-term, with internationally leading technology, and the market share of a single product among the top 3 globally. Awarded enterprises enjoy priority application for a series of programs with funding from the government, including technical support, industrial foundation development (key components, materials, and processes), major special projects and energy conservation and emission reduction.

JinkoSolar was recognized along with 52 other "Manufacturing Champions" in the latest published list by the MIIT and the CFIE for its excellence in the manufacturing of its major product, solar modules.

"Our commitment to nurturing technological innovation and quality improvements underpins this accomplishment and being recognized is a tribute to all our employees globally who collaborate to maintain our high-quality manufacturing capabilities," commented Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar "We would also not have received this recognition without the trust and support of our diversified international customer base spread across 100 countries and regions and our outstanding global sales and marketing network."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.4 GW for solar cells, and 12.6 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

www.jinkosolar.com

