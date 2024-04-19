JinkoSolar Recognized as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Provider by Bloomberg New Energy Finance

SHANGRAO, China, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a Tier 1 energy storage provider by Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) due to its outstanding products and capabilities in energy storage.

The BNEF tiering system for battery cell makers and system integrators is based on the number of projects above 1 megawatt or 1 megawatt-hour to which a supplier has provided batteries and/or energy storage systems in the last two years. Bankability is a critical element in BNEF's evaluation of projects as each project should be financed by a third-party for 50% or more of its total cost.

JinkoSolar's energy storage product line covers various application scenarios, including utility projects, commercial and industrial applications, and residential energy storage systems. The newly released 5MWh large-scale energy storage system SunTera G2 adopts an upgraded high-capacity LFP battery with energy density increased by 46% and a cycle life of over 10,000 times, significantly extending the product's service life. Noise is controlled within 75db, which greatly reduces the impact of the energy storage system on the surrounding environment while in use. Furthermore, JinkoSolar has enhanced system efficiency and product safety and reliability through innovative designs such as liquid cooling technology and multi-level fire protection.

"We have always been committed to providing safe and reliable energy storage solutions and are highly valued by customers for timely delivery and effective deployment capabilities. Our system undergoes rigorous selection, optimal design, and precision manufacturing, resulting in outstanding cycle life and reliability. Over 270 internal tests simulating various hazardous situations and long-term working conditions ensure the durability and performance of our products. Multi-level safety protection designs, from material optimization to product design, manufacturing, and after-sales service, guarantee system integrity and effectively reduce safety risks," commented Ms. Dany Qian, Vice President of JinkoSolar.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of December 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as will," expects," anticipates," future," intends," plans," believes," estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.