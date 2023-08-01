JinkoSolar Recognized as "Overall Highest Achiever" in RETC's 2023 PV Module Index Report for Fourth Consecutive Year

News provided by

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

01 Aug, 2023, 22:07 ET

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a 2023 Overall Highest Achiever for the fourth consecutive year in Renewable Energy Testing Center's ("RETC")  PV Module Index Report ("PVMI").

RETC's annual PVMI report gathers data from rigorous advanced tests conducted on the modules over the course of 12 months. The Overall Highest Achiever designation is the top accolade given, recognizing manufacturers that have excelled in all three test categories: reliability, performance, and quality.

"We're proud to receive the Overall Highest Achiever recognition from RETC, a trusted third-party lab. The acknowledgement gives customers confidence that they are purchasing best-in-class, bankable and durable modules," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "Our continuous investments in R&D over many years have led to our longstanding leadership in products."

"For the 4th consecutive year, JinkoSolar has been recognized as an Overall Highest Achiever, a rare accomplishment," said Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC. "The recognition exemplifies JinkoSolar's commitment to innovation, product quality, and reliability and demonstrates that JinkoSolar's modules help project stakeholders secure superior returns on investment."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

JinkoSolar Achieves the Highest AAA Ranking in PV Tech's ModuleTech Bankability Report

JinkoSolar's Subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Announces Estimates of Certain Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results for First Half 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.