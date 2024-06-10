JinkoSolar Recognized as Top Performer in PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard for the Tenth Consecutive Time

SHANGRAO, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been recognized as a Top Performer across all reliability categories in the 2024 PV Module Reliability Scorecard published by Kiwa PVEL.

This year marks the 10th Edition of Kiwa PVEL's module reliability scorecard, which recognizes leading module manufacturers that have excelled in its Product Qualification Program (PQP). JinkoSolar is one of only two global manufacturers to have been recognized as a Top Performer in all ten editions.

In this milestone 10th scorecard, Kiwa PVEL set the bar higher by introducing a new Top Performer category for hail testing. The Hail Stress Sequence (HSS) subjects PV modules to impact from hailstones ranging from 35mm to 55mm. JinkoSolar is the industry pioneer in offering hail-resistant modules and is currently on its second-generation solution. JinkoSolar's EAGLE G6 series received a special Top Performer distinction in this category.

"Supplying bankable, innovative, and dependable products continues to be a core tenet of JinkoSolar's mission," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "We read the market need and debuted modules designed for hail resistance several years ago. We are pleased to see the rest of our industry catching up to this trend. Our understanding of the market and consistent performance on the PQP validates customer trust in JinkoSolar."

"We congratulate JinkoSolar for achieving Top Performer status in all ten PV Module Reliability Scorecard editions," commented Tristan Erion-Lorico, VP of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL. "JinkoSolar's consistency in delivering strong results year after year in Kiwa PVEL's Product Qualification Program testing is an impressive accomplishment, which showcases the company's commitment to quality, innovation, and R&D."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2024.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.