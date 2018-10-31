JinkoSolar Recognized for Best Corporate Governance by The Asset Magazine

SHANGHAI, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or "Company"), (NYSE code：JKS) one of the world's largest solar module manufacturers, today announced it received the "2018 Best Corporate Governance" award by The Asset Magazine, an integrated multi-media company serving the elite community of leading corporate and financial decision makers in Asia, in recognition for its outstanding management, corporate governance and business practice standards.

As an outstanding solar PV company, JinkoSolar is committed to upholding high standards of compliance, objectivity, integrity, and fairness as well as the principles of open and transparent information disclosures. JinkoSolar believes these standards will enhance communication and understanding between the Company, its board members, investors and other stakeholders.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award, which recognizes the Company's efforts to strengthen corporate governance and management as well as increase transparency. Looking forward, the Company will continue to maintain high standards of corporate governance to create long-term value for its shareholders, customers, employees and society," commented Mr. Xiande Li, Chairman of JinkoSolar.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 9 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 6 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com



