JinkoSolar Secures Over 10.7 GW in Orders for 2019

SHANGHAI, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), a reputable and one of the largest solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has already secured over 10.7 GW in orders for 2019.

The signing of several large supply agreements in Vietnam, Mexico, Spain and a number of other markets has allowed JinkoSolar to secure in record time over 10.7 GW in orders for 2019. Overseas orders with fixed terms and conditions account for the vast majority of the secured orders. Installations in China are expected to pick up during the second half of 2019. This record-high 10.7 GW order book consists primarily of high efficiency products like Cheetah, which highlights a clear trend taking place in global markets with demand shifting towards high-efficiency products.

The significant increase in the Company's orders is a direct result of JinkoSolar's long-term commitment towards developing partnerships with customers across the globe and growing demand for highly-efficient modules, including its flagship Cheetah which was launched last year and the latest Swan bifacial modules which are commercialized in 2019.

Mr. Gener Miao, Chief Marketing Officer of JinkoSolar, commented "Leveraging our large geographic footprint, we were able to rapidly benefit from the accelerating shift towards high-efficiency mono panels and secure over 10.7 GW orders for 2019 in record time. With grid parity approaching, we find ourselves in a very strong position in an otherwise highly competitive industry. Our strategic foresight to expand into high efficient product markets at an early stage is paying off. Jinko will continue to support our customers and partners with over 15 GW capacity of industry leading facility."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the world's largest and foremost solar module manufacturers. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 9.7 GW for silicon wafers, 7.0 GW for solar cells, and 10.8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2018.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Rene Du

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3077

Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Christian Arnell

Christensen, Beijing

Tel: +86 10 5900 2940

Email: carnell@christensenir.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jinkosolar.com

