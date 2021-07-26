JinkoSolar Selected as an Eco-Leader by Green Builder® Media

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been selected as an "Eco-Leader" by Green Builder® Media for the third time.

Green Builder® Media selects Eco-Leaders every year as a way to honor companies who have taken exemplary steps towards sustainability for their business practices. With this year's theme focused on decarbonization, JinkoSolar was recognized for its extraordinary strides in reducing its carbon footprint in manufacturing, product, supply chain, transportation, and day-to-day energy use.

Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc., commented, "As a global module manufacturer, it is our responsibility to lead by example for the PV industry. Providing the world with clean products like solar and energy storage is just a small piece of JinkoSolar's sustainability story. We have made concerted efforts to ensure our business operations are just as sustainable as our products, from manufacturing all the way down to sales and delivery. It is our hope that other manufacturers see this Eco-Leader recognition as motivation to follow in our footsteps and continue to promote their sustainable practices."

"Congratulations to JinkoSolar for being selected as an Eco-Leader for the third time," said Sara Gutterman, Chief Executive Officer of Green Builder® Media. "We were impressed by JinkoSolar's commitment to sustainability and hope other companies are encouraged by their decarbonization story."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11.5 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2021.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 22 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of March 31, 2021.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About Green Builder® Media

Green Builder® Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to millions of early adopter consumers and progressive building professionals. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, net zero building, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables and clean transportation. 2021 marks our sixteenth year of offering innovative media, communications, and data services that provide real value to our clients.

