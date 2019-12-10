JinkoSolar Signs Agreement with COSCO to Use Port of Piraeus as a Distribution Hub for Europe

SHANGHAI, China and PIRAEUS, Greece, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the Company has signed an agreement with COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) S.A. ("COSCO") to use the Greek Port of Piraeus as a distribution hub for the shipment of its renewable energy products in Europe, and in particular for Greece, the Balkans and the EMEA region.

"The Port of Piraeus is the ideal distribution hub to strategically expand JinkoSolar's logistics and distribution network in Europe," said Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe. "This partnership with COSCO will enable us to work very closely with our clients in the region by providing an optimized logistics solution that will not only be reliable, timely but most of all, cost-efficient."

Mr. Xudong Su, Managing Director of COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) commented, "Today's agreement is an important milestone for COSCO. This partnership reflects the trust JinkoSolar has in our experienced team and operations to provide the highest quality E2E Supply Chain Solutions through the distribution hub in the Port of Piraeus. This is a historic collaboration for both companies as we jointly work to generate long-term sustainable growth."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 14.5 GW for silicon wafers, 9.2 GW for solar cells, and 15 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

About COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) S.A.

COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) S.A. was established in 1997 in Piraeus, the country's main harbor city, representing all COSCO subsidiary companies, acting as exclusive agent of COSCO SHIPPING Logistics in Greece. COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) is AEO certified (Authorized Economic Operator) since November of 2013 and ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015 certified. Our aim is to become our Clients reliable partner in their E2E supply chain solutions via sea, land, rail and air providing high quality and sustainable services. One of our top priorities is to promote Greece and its geographical position as a gateway and transit Centre of loads for the EMEA region. With a lot of efforts and persistence together with our valuable and experienced personnel, and with our HQs, taking advantage of new standards in shipping and logistics which were established in course, we have succeeded to become a major player not only in Greece but also in the entire region and make our vision true. Today COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) S.A. is also holding the sub-agency of Cyprus, Bulgaria, Albania, Serbia (including Kosovo), Bosnia-Herzegovina, FYROM, providing constant support to all sub-agents as well as to COSCO offices, agents, affiliates and partners worldwide. Main services offered in our region are vessels agency & support, containerized transport, intermodal services, vessel chartering, rail carriage between Piraeus Container Terminal and central Europe, air transport and special transportations.

For more information, please visit COSCO SHIPPING Lines (Greece) S.A. online: https://www.coscoshipping.gr/

