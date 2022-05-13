JinkoSolar Signs its First European Framework Agreement for Energy Storage Solutions with Memodo GmbH

MUNICH, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed its first European Energy Storage Solution (ESS) agreement with Memodo GmbH ("Memodo"). The Memodo exclusivity agreement for JinkoSolar's ESS product portfolio will cover the D-A-CH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) for 2022 and 2023, respectively, which includes an all-in-one system, a stackable low-voltage and high-voltage storage system and a single or three-phase hybrid inverter. All power storage devices are installed with lithium iron phosphate batteries and are compatible with well-known inverters.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar for Europe, commented, "The distributed generation market is growing impressively in Europe, and with this exclusive collaboration with Memodo for the D-A-CH region, we will further reach our growth ambitions for both PV and ESS markets. In Memodo, we have found a loyal partner with the same core values as JinkoSolar and a partner that prioritizes building solid relationships like we do. We want to thank Memodo for their trust in the past and we look forward to more collaborations in the future. We believe that the synergy between JinkoSolar and Memodo will lead us to achieve our desired successes in these rapidly growing sectors of the PV industry."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 40.0 GW for mono wafers, 40.0 GW for solar cells, and 50.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2022.

JinkoSolar has 12 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in mainland China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of March 31, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.