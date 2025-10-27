JinkoSolar Supplied Modules to Trinity Energy for Costco Warehouse in Washington State

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that the company has supplied modules to Trinity Energy for a Costco Warehouse in the State of Washington.

Approximately 1,000 EAGLE® G6 modules were installed at Costco in Richland, Washington. The project was registered with JinkoSolar's EAGLE® Preserve, which recently became Washington State's first approved solar stewardship program. For any modules at this Costco site that reach end-of-life, EAGLE® Preserve will pick up those modules at no cost to Trinity or Costco and ensure those modules are recycled in a sustainable way.

"JinkoSolar is pleased to supply market leading EAGLE® G6 modules in conjunction with EAGLE® Preserve in Washington State," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S) Inc. "It is rewarding to work with Trinity who, like JinkoSolar, cares deeply about sustainability and circular economy."

"JinkoSolar is helping us build a creative and effective solar project solution for Costco," said Darin Leonard, President of Trinity Structures. "As a Washington company, it is important that we work with a company like JinkoSolar whose modules are the first in the sector to comply with the Washington recycling law."

"Trinity is helping businesses like Costco achieve their sustainability commitments while ensuring operations are not impacted due to a lack of available energy," said Tim Owen, Chief Operations Officer for Trinity Energy. "Responsibly recycling modules at end-of-life highlights our combined focus on eliminating harmful environmental impacts."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, and other countries, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of June 30, 2025.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About Trinity Structures

Trinity Energy is a leader in off-grid, renewable electrification solutions that help organizations achieve energy independence, resilience, and sustainability. Specializing in modular energy systems that generate, store, and distribute solar power. Trinity serves key sectors including fleet, hospitality, commercial, and multi-family housing. Trinity transforms energy from a utility cost into a strategic business asset. For more information about Trinity Energy and its innovative energy solutions, visit www.TrinityEnergy.net.

