JinkoSolar Supplied Residential Storage Solutions to SolarToday

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its subsidiary Jinko Solar Denmark has supplied high voltage residential storage solutions to SolarToday for use in the DACH and Benelux regions starting from June 2024.

Mr. Frank Niendorf, the Vice President of Europe for JinkoSolar commented, "The distributed generation market is growing impressively all over Europe, and with this collaboration with SolarToday for the DACH and BeneLux regions, we will further realize our growth ambitions for both the PV and ESS markets. In SolarToday, we have found a loyal partner with the same core values as JinkoSolar and a partner that prioritizes building longstanding relationships like we do. We want to thank SolarToday for their trust and support in bringing innovation forward to the EU markets, and we look forward to more collaboration in the future. We believe that the synergy between JinkoSolar and SolarToday will lead us to achieve our desired successes in these rapidly growing sectors of the PV industry. ''

Mr. Tom Engbers, CEO for SolarToday added, "We regard Jinko as a key partner in our Pan-EU distribution model, and this strategic collaboration on ESS markets expresses our joint ambition in terms of partnership and determination to make a real difference in the solar energy market with our focus on Generation (PV), Storage (ESS) and Usage (EV). We are very proud to partner with Jinko and expect that Jinko will take the technological leadership they demonstrated in the move to TOPCon in the module sector and apply it to the energy storage solutions.''

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2024.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

