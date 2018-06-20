JinkoSolar Supplies 275.4 MWdc of Solar Modules to Green Light Contractors in South Australia

Green Light Contractors, a subsidiary of Elecnor Group is EPC contractor for the the Bungala project, which recently completed and started production at its first 137.7 MWdc phase. The Bungala project is the largest solar PV project under construction in Australia.

"Bungala Solar Farm is nowadays a reference in the Australian solar scene. Green Light Contractors is really proud of being entrusted with the engineering, procurement and construction of this important milestone for the renewable energies in South Australia" said Pedro Fernandez, Green Light Contractors Projects Responsible for Australia. "Working closely with JinkoSolar in the supply of PV modules is for sure one of the keys of the good results that this Project may achieve."

"We are pleased to work with Green Light Contractors on this remarkable project in South Australia," commented Mr. Gener Miao, Vice President Global Sales and Marketing of JinkoSolar. "The Australian market is growing rapidly. We are working closely with local developers to build sustainable partnerships where they will be able to maximize their return on their investment from the superior performance of JinkoSolar's products."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is a global leader in the solar industry. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 8 GW for silicon ingots and wafers, 5 GW for solar cells, and 8 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2017.

JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its eight production facilities globally, 16 overseas subsidiaries in Japan (2), Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates, and global sales offices in China, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Turkey, Germany, Switzerland, United States, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Mr. Sebastian Liu

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183-3056

Email: ir@jinkosolar.com

Mr. Christian Arnell

Christensen, Beijing

Tel: +86 10 5900 2940

Email: carnell@christensenir.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen, Scottsdale, Arizona

Tel: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-supplies-275-4-mwdc-of-solar-modules-to-green-light-contractors-in-south-australia-300669271.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.jinkosolar.com

