JinkoSolar Supplies 950 MW to X-ELIO for Spanish and Mexican PV Projects

MUNICH and MEXICO CITY, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has delivered to X-ELIO, a leading company dedicated to the development, construction and operation of photovoltaic plants, 950 MW of its ultra-high efficiency Cheetah 72 cells solar modules to be installed at different projects across Spain and Mexico.

Out of the 950 MW to be installed, 575 MW of the PV panels will be used in 12 project sites namely in Spain including Ciudad Real, Badajoz, Albacete, Murcia, Almería, Sevilla, Cartagena, Valencia and Segovia, and over 375 MW will be deployed in two different project locations in Mexico, with 118 MW and 257 MW destined for Veracruz and Navojoa, respectively.

"We are very pleased to have gained the trust and confidence of X-ELIO, one of the most professional and experienced developers and investors in the PV industry," commented Mr. Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. "Supplying their large-scale pipeline projects in Spain and Mexico with our ultra-high efficiency PERC Mono modules has allowed us to significantly expand our share of the Spanish and Mexican PV markets this year. It has always been our mission to be recognized as the most reliable global module supplier which is driven by our commitment of delivering high-quality products and exceptional customer service. It is this commitment that allows us to develop deep and long lasting relationships with respected partners such as X-ELIO."

About X-ELIO:

X-ELIO is a leading company dedicated to the development, construction and operation of photovoltaic plants. X-ELIO is firmly committed to greenhouse gases reduction and the fight against climate change. X-ELIO has built more than 1.6 GW in solar photovoltaic plants and currently has 41 solar plants in operation. X-ELIO is in a unique position to create value in a world that increasingly requires cleaner sources of energy.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 14.5 GW for silicon wafers, 9.2 GW for solar cells, and 15 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 15,000 employees across its 7 production facilities globally, 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, and United Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina.

