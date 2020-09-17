JinkoSolar Supports Japan's Largest Oil Refiner to Build Gas Station PV Power Plant in Japan

SHANGRAO, China, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its intention to co-operate with ENEOS Corporation ("ENEOS"), Japan's largest oil refiner, on the provision of solar modules for a Virtual Power Plant ("VPP") project. For this project, JinkoSolar's high-efficiency monocrystalline products will be deployed and installed on the roof of gas stations connected to a cloud-based distributed power plant, and will become the first VPP project of JinkoSolar in Japan.

A VPP integrates a pool of independent power sources into a power network and their aggregated assets are used to tailor the supply and demand of electricity. On this project, the VPP consists of JinkoSolar's high-efficiency solar modules installed on the rooftops of several gas stations that are linked in clusters to the charge/discharge cycle of the storage system. This allows more efficient battery control optimization and effectively re-utilizes the solar power generation on demand.

A world-renowned solar brand, JinkoSolar is also the first foreign-owned solar module manufacturer to achieve annual shipments of over 1 GW in Japan[1]. Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "Thanks to the top quality and high-efficiency of our products, JinkoSolar is continuously strengthening its cooperation with local partners. JinkoSolar is proud to help accelerate the development of solar energy and promote clean energy in Japan through this strategic partnership with ENEOS.This co-operation shows that traditional oil and gas energy companies are gradually transforming their business models and expanding the use of renewable energy. It also demonstrates how traditional energy and new energy can co-exist, leading to a progressive move from a fossil energy era to a new energy era."

About ENEOS Co., Ltd

ENEOS Co., Ltd, is one of the leading providers of the next generation of energy and regional services. The company focuses on expanding the use of renewable energy towards the development of decentralized energy systems, and promotes the flexible use of decentralized power supplies.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 17.5 GW for mono wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 7 productions facilities globally, and 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

