JinkoSolar to Supply 300 MW of Ultra-High Efficiency Modules for Utility-Scale Project in Spain

MUNICH, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has signed a module supply contract with METKA EGN, a world-class EPC contractor, for 300 MW of JinkoSolar's ultra-high efficiency Cheetah modules to be installed at a large-scale solar power plant in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain (the "Talasol Project").

"Cheetah modules are widely accepted by the market and has become industry standards. We are delighted that METKA EGN, one of the most professional and experienced EPCs developers globally, has once again placed their trust in the superior quality and reliable performance of our solar modules for this impressive new project in Spain. The Talasol project will create a benchmark in Europe in terms of competitively-priced and subsidy-free solar power. It is also one of the largest utility scale projects ever built in Europe and JinkoSolar is very proud to be a part of such a milestone," said Mr. Frank Niendorf, General Manager of JinkoSolar Europe.

Mr. Nikos Papapetrou, CEO of METKA EGN commented: "The 300 MW Talasol project is a landmark venture not only in Spain, but for the whole of Europe. We have our full trust in JinkoSolar, one of the leading companies in the solar industry, as our strategic module supplier and are confident that they will deliver their high-performance, durable and reliable modules on time which will help produce long-term sustainable renewable energy."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 10.5 GW for silicon wafers, 7.4 GW for solar cells, and 12.6 GW for solar modules, as of June 30, 2019.

JinkoSolar has over 13,500 employees across its 7 productions facilities globally, 15 oversea subsidiaries in Japan, Korea, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia and United Arab Emirates, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Netherlands, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Ms. Ripple Zhang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5183 3105

Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Related Links

www.jinkosolar.com

