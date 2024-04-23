JinkoSolar to supply Nyox Srl with 100MW Tiger Neo modules

SHANGRAO, China, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that at the KEY Exhibition 2024 in Rimini, where it unveiled its first NeoGreen modules produced in factories using renewable energy throughout the entire production chain, and its subsidiary signed a purchase agreement with Nyox Srl, a leading renewable energy solutions provider based in Italy, to supply 100MW Tiger Neo modules. This strategic collaboration marks a pivotal moment in JinkoSolar's commitment to further expand its presence in the Italian market and drive sustainable energy solutions forward.

"We are delighted to announce this important purchase agreement with Nyox Srl, a valued partner in our mission to drive the transition to renewable energy in Italy," said Alberto Cuter, Vice President Latam&Italy at JinkoSolar. "This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to deliver cutting-edge solar solutions that empower businesses and communities to embrace a sustainable future."

"This agreement protects our customers and their investments by ensuring high-quality products, with the promise of durability and performance," said Alex Bottini, CEO of Nyox Srl. "A 100MW solar panel agreement is highly significant, and we are pleased and honored to have signed it with a global partner like JinkoSolar, considering the importance of the development plans in the renewable energy sector that Nyox has decided to undertake."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of December 31, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About Nyox Srl

Edison Next, a company within the Edison Group that supports clients and territories in the decarbonization journey and ecological transition, and Polytec, a leading Italian company in industrial automation and the construction of renewable energy production plants, have decided to join forces in a strategic partnership: Nyox.

Nyox focuses on the turnkey realization (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) of photovoltaic plants for the decarbonization of the industrial world.

BM Group press office:

Anna Zoppirolli, Chief Marketing Officer +39 348 3235583, [email protected]

www.nyox.it

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.