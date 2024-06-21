JinkoSolar to Supply Utility Scale Storage to Athens Airport

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, announced today that it has entered into a Heads of Terms with kIEFER to supply its large scale battery storage, SunTera to Athens International Airport (AIA), hence supporting its commitment to achieve Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2025. When completed, AIA will operate the largest self-consumption system in an airport facility worldwide, and will be the first International Airport globally with 100% self-consumption.

Frank Niendorf, General Manager Europe at JinkoSolar, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with kIEFER in this brand-new era of solar energy storage systems in Greece. This emblematic project is the first utility scale storage system to be installed in connection with photovoltaic system awarded in Greece and we are excited to embark on this journey with a partner like kIEFER, whose dedication to green transition through innovation aligns perfectly with our own vision, to take responsibility for enabling a sustainable future by providing a one-stop solution for clean energy."

"We're delighted about this partnership with Jinko," said Christos Petrocheilos, General Manager at Kiefer. "SunTera perfectly aligns with our sustainable energy vision, and we believe this collaboration will greatly benefit our customers."

