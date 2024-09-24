JinkoSolar Unveils its First Climate White Paper at 2024 New York Climate Week

SHANGRAO, China, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced its principle operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.'s participation in the 2024 New York Climate Week, where we officially launch the English version of our first Climate White Paper*. This comprehensive report outlines our commitment to sustainability, innovative strategies to reduce carbon emissions, and actionable steps for creating a greener, more resilient future.

As one of the leading voices in the fight against climate change, JinkoSolar has long been dedicated to aligning its operations with global climate goals. The new White Paper not only highlights the progress we've made, but also identifies new opportunities in both the PV and BESS sectors to collaborate across industries to accelerate decarbonization and enhance sustainability efforts.

Meanwhile, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. as a member of the Board of Directors of the Global Solar Council, is honored to be part of the Finance Roundtable and, together with the Global Solar Council, co-hosting the discussion for lowering solar PV cost. This roundtable brings together development and commercial banks, industry experts, policymakers, and business leaders in shaping the future of climate action. Our active participation underscores our firm belief that addressing the climate crisis requires bold and decisive action together with financial players.

JinkoSolar looks forward to continuing its leadership in the bankability and sustainability space and to driving meaningful change in the global effort to combat climate change.

*Note: Disclosed information in the report covers our principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries. The report is available on the Company's website at https://www.jinkosolar.com/en/site/responsibility.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had over 10 productions facilities globally, over 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of June 30, 2024.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

