JinkoSolar Wins the Solar Power World 2023 Leadership in Solar Energy Award

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

17 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

SHANGRAO, China, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it is the winner of the Solar Power World 2023 Leadership in Solar Energy Award in the solar panel category.

Solar Power World is a premier media outlet for the U.S. solar market and has the largest solar installer, contractor, and developer audience in the industry. Solar Power World's user community voted for JinkoSolar as the solar panel manufacturer who, in its opinion, best exemplifies solar leadership. 

"JinkoSolar is a leader in many areas, including technology, R&D, and ESG," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc.  "We believe this award further reflects our industry leading local service and support to our U.S. customers.  We are proud to receive this award from Solar Power World and look forward to maintaining our leadership in the U.S. solar industry in the years to come." 

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 24 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of September 30, 2023.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Ms. Stella Wang
JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.
Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

