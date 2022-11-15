JinkoSolar's 182 mm TOPCon Module Reaches Highest Conversion Efficiency of 23.86%

SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that following the record of maximum solar conversion efficiency of 26.1% recently set by its 182 mm and above large-size monocrystalline silicon TOPCon solar cell, the maximum solar conversion efficiency of JinkoSolar's 182 mm N-type module reached 23.86%, refreshing the record of 23.53% for N-type module, also set by JinkoSolar, in July 2021. The result was independently tested and confirmed by TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's leading testing service providers on internationally recognized safety and quality standards.

The module adopted JinkoSolar's latest TOPCon cell technology and advanced welding and packaging technology and achieved conversion efficiency of 23.86% for the first time for 2 mm2 above large-size solar modules. The advanced welding and packaging technology effectively reduces the internal resistance loss of the module, while significantly improving conversion efficiency. In addition, this lab result has the practical foundation to be introduced into mass production, and technically set the direction for mass production of subsequent advanced products.

Dr. Hao Jin, Chief Technology Officer of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "We are pleased to make another breakthrough in module conversion efficiency, leveraging our accumulated experience and continuous efforts in N-type technology R&D and mass production. It is both recognition and incentive for our R&D capabilities. We will drive industrial progress through constant technical upgrades in product structure, materials and processes, catering to clients' demands for high-efficient and more reliable N-type products. As the advantages of N-type products are further recognized by the market, we are confident to lead the industry with increasing penetration and cost-effective performance."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar has 14 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of September 30, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella Wang

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.