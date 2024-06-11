JinkoSolar's 182 mm TOPCon Module Reaches Highest Conversion Efficiency of 25.42%

SHANGRAO, China, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced a significant breakthrough in the development of its N-type TOPCon solar module. Tested by TÜV SÜD, the conversion efficiency for 2 m2 above large-size solar modules has reached 25.42%, setting a new record again. This further reinforces our confidence that N-type TOPCon technology is the most competitive technology choice for sustainability and, as a result, has substantial growth potential.

The module incorporates a series of technological and material innovations based on N-type TOPCon solar cells, including metalization enhancement technology, high-precision non-destructive patterning technology, and high energy density hydrogen passivation technology. Coupled with advanced high-density module encapsulation technology, these innovations effectively reduce the internal resistance losses of the module and lead to a significant enhancement in efficiency. The lab result has the practical foundation to be fast introduced into mass production, and technically set the direction for mass production of subsequent advanced products.

Dr. Hao Jin, CTO of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd., commented, "Thanks to our talented R&D team, we have achieved another breakthrough in module conversion efficiency, leveraging our accumulated experience and continuous efforts in N-type technology R&D. We will continue to invest in R&D innovation and mass production capabilities and contribute to building a greener and more sustainable new energy structure with high-efficiency and reliable N-type product."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2024.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

