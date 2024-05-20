JinkoSolar's 2000-Volt Module First to Achieve UL Certification

SHANGRAO, China, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company," or "JinkoSolar") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its 2000-Volt EAGLE® Modules were the first in the world to be qualified as UL listed products for UL61730-1 and UL61730-2, and UL classified products for IEC 61215-1, IEC 61215-2 and IEC 61215-1-1.

JinkoSolar worked with UL Solutions to certify this new and high-quality module. Following certification, the 2000-Volt EAGLE® Modules will be deployed selectively in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2024, with general U.S. market availability in 2025.

The 2000-Volt module increases string lengths for utility-scale projects, thus reducing the overall system level component costs and improving end-to-end efficiency with less energy loss. This enables a more competitive levelized cost of energy, and projects using JinkoSolar's modules will see higher return on investment. This is the latest advancement in high voltage solar certification since 1500-Volt modules first came onto the market eight years ago.

"We are always pleased to collaborate with industry innovators and technology leaders such as JinkoSolar," said Colleen O'Brien, Principal Engineer of UL Solutions. "UL Solutions is dedicated to elevating industry competitiveness through the exploration of cutting-edge technologies while prioritizing safety in their application."

"UL Solutions is synonymous with product safety and certification, so working with UL Solutions to achieve this 2000-Volt milestone was a natural choice," said Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "JinkoSolar's expertise lies not just in advanced R&D but also in bringing those technologies to scale and making them available cost-competitively to our U.S. customers. We look forward to the 2000-Volt EAGLE® Modules making a tangible difference to our customers' bottom lines."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to utility-scale, commercial and residential customers in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar had 14 productions facilities globally, 26 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Indonesia, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, and a global sales network with sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, Vietnam and India, as of March 31, 2024.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection, and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, which support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets, complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

