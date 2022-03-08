JINX ANNOUNCES IN STORE AND ONLINE RETAIL DESTINATION

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jinx , the internet's favorite nutrition brand for modern dogs, announced today its premium line of kibble, treats, and dental chews are now available in nearly 1,000 Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com. By making its products available to Walmart customers, Jinx will expand its reach by offering a better-for-you label, and shelf-stable products to dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes across the U.S.

"Walmart is committed to meeting the evolving needs of our pet parent customers and the expansion of Jinx into Walmart stores and Walmart.com is the latest move we've made to demonstrate that," said Melody Richard, Vice President of Pets, Walmart U.S. "We're excited to bring Jinx to Walmart and continue building our assortment of high-quality products and services for the millions of customers who want the best for their pets."

Jinx is now available across nearly 1,000 Walmart retail locations, and with more than 90% of Americans living within 10 miles of a Walmart, more dog owners will have access to scientifically-backed nutrition[ 1 ] using premium ingredients at an affordable price point.

"We created Jinx because we were frustrated dog parents that couldn't find anything on the shelves that aligned with our dogs' dietary needs and evolving lifestyles," said Terri Rockovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Jinx. "We've redefined dog nutrition by creating functional, superfood-packed, better-for-you label pet food and treats that provide more balanced options. We're excited to see Jinx products on Walmart shelves across the country and on Walmart.com so that we can give more customers access to better food for their dogs."

With the pet industry proving to be a booming, recession-proof consumer category with continued growth both domestically and internationally, the retail relationship with Walmart enables Jinx to evolve and meet the needs of shifting consumer purchasing preferences and patterns [ 2 ]. As Jinx expands its footprint from online to offline, a mass retailer like Walmart with a savvy shopper is an obvious fit for their premium product offering.

Founded by former Casper Mattress executives Terri Rockovich, Sameer Mehta, and Michael Kim, Jinx recently closed a Series A round of funding reaching over $28M, allowing the company to expand its product portfolio to move beyond a direct-to-consumer model and bringing on high profile investors including Chris Evans, Halsey, Odell Beckham Jr., Will Smith, and more.

The full line of Jinx premium pet products are available in store and online at Walmart.com, including a superfood-powered kibble ($10.88-$45.88), limited-ingredient dental chews ($8.97), slow-cooked jerky treats ($4.98-$9.48), and freeze-dried meal toppers ($9.99). For additional information on Jinx, please visit: https://www.walmart.com/search?q=jinx .

About Jinx: Jinx is a healthier alternative to dog nutrition, using superfood-packed recipes with functional ingredients to make food, treats, and toppers backed by science to provide balanced options for dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes. Co-founded by members of the founding team at Casper and backed by celebrity investors, Jinx is more than just a dog food company: it is a lifestyle brand for modern pets and pet parents. Learn more at ThinkJinx.com and follow Jinx on Instagram @thinkjinx .

SOURCE Jinx