Jitasa Announces Leadership Transition: Don Needs and Jon Osterburg Named Co-CEOs; Jeff Russell to Become Executive Chairman

The transition strengthens Jitasa's leadership team during a period of sustained growth and operational excellence.

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jitasa, a leading provider of accounting and financial services for nonprofits, today announced a planned leadership transition to support its next phase of growth and service excellence. Effective January 1st, 2026, Don Needs, current Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Osterburg, current Chief Operating Officer, will assume the roles of Co-Chief Executive Officers. Founder and CEO Jeff Russell will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, where he will continue to provide strategic support and vision for the organization.

This transition is the result of a year-long, thoughtfully executed succession plan. Over the past three years, Jitasa has experienced 25–40% revenue growth year-over-year, recruited and onboarded more than 350 global staff members, and strengthened its operational and financial foundation to its healthiest point in company history. Today, Jitasa proudly serves over 1,650 U.S.-based nonprofits, offering comprehensive bookkeeping, accounting, controller, CFO, and tax services tailored to the nonprofit sector.

"Jitasa has always been about service, integrity, and stewardship," said Jeff Russell, Founder and Executive Chairman of Jitasa. "This transition marks a natural evolution in our journey. Don and Jon, both with over a decade at Jitasa, have already proven their leadership through extraordinary results and unwavering commitment to our mission. I could not be prouder of the team or more confident in the future."

In their new roles, Needs and Osterburg will continue to build on Jitasa's mission to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of nonprofits through exceptional financial service and support.

"This transition reflects the strength and depth of the leadership team at Jitasa," said Don Needs. "We're honored to carry forward Jeff's vision while remaining grounded in our core values and focused on serving nonprofits around the world."

"Jitasa's future is incredibly bright," added Jon Osterburg. "We are excited to continue building a company where our people thrive, our clients are supported at the highest levels, and our mission remains central to everything we do."

There are no anticipated changes to client relationships, services, or the company's operating model. The leadership transition is designed to ensure absolute continuity, strengthen the company for long-term success, and further its commitment to supporting and growing its nonprofit client base.

About Jitasa

Jitasa (translated as "The Spirit of Serving Others") is the largest national accounting and bookkeeping services provider dedicated exclusively to the nonprofit sector. With clients across all 50 states and a global team supporting thousands of nonprofits, Jitasa is committed to making the world a better place by improving the financial health and operational excellence of those who serve others.

For more information, visit www.jitasa.com.

