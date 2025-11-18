Jitasa Recertifies as a B Corporation, Reaffirming its Commitment to Supporting Nonprofits as a Purpose-Driven Business

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jitasa, the largest national provider of accounting and bookkeeping services exclusively for nonprofits, is proud to announce its recertification as a Certified B Corporation®. This achievement reaffirms Jitasa's longstanding commitment to operating as a purpose-driven business that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and social impact.

Certified B Corporations are companies verified by B Lab Global to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, legal accountability, and public transparency. Jitasa first earned a B Corp certification in 2012, and has since continued to build its business around the principles of serving others, especially within the nonprofit sector.

"We're proud to be part of a global community of businesses using their power to drive positive change," said Jon Osterburg, Chief Operating Officer at Jitasa. "Recertifying as a B Corp is just a steppingstone in our ongoing commitment to the nonprofits we serve and the people behind them, today and into the future."

Jitasa's latest B Impact Assessment earned the company its highest ever score of 108.8, well above the 80-point threshold required for certification and significantly higher than the average business score of 50.9. The firm received strong marks in categories such as Governance, Workers, and Customers.

Exclusively Nonprofit, and the People that Serve Them

Unlike traditional firms, Jitasa exclusively serves nonprofit organizations, delivering tailored financial services that help mission-driven leaders make the most of their resources. From small community organizations to large national nonprofit networks, Jitasa provides bookkeeping, accounting, controller, and CFO services that scale with clients' needs.

This recertification also reflects Jitasa's internal impact initiatives, including:

40 hours of paid volunteer time off (VTO) for every employee

A diverse and global team with a shared mission to serve

Transparent pricing and financial clarity for all clients, regardless of their size

About Jitasa

Jitasa, meaning "the spirit of serving others", is the largest national provider of accounting and bookkeeping services exclusively for the nonprofit sector. Since 2008, the company has served over 3,000 mission-driven organizations with a commitment to affordability, clarity, and service. Jitasa is a Certified B Corporation with offices in the U.S., Costa Rica, Bosnia, the Philippines, and Thailand. Learn more at www.jitasagroup.com.

SOURCE Jitasa Inc