Jiuzi Holdings to Receive $90 Million Investment from Morgan International Finance at $3 Per Share to Boost Blockchain and Web3 Initiatives

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) ("Jiuzi" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Morgan International Finance Ltd ("Morgan"). Pursuant to the MOU, Morgan intends to invest up to US$90 million in the Company at a price of US$3.00 per share. If successfully completed, the transaction is expected to significantly enhance the Company's capital strength, providing robust support for its strategic initiatives in blockchain infrastructure, digital asset strategies, and Web3 ecosystem expansion.

According to the key terms outlined in the MOU, Morgan intends to invest in the Company's shares through a structured arrangement at the price of US$3.00 per share. The specific investment structure, source of the shares (including whether they involve newly issued shares by the Company and/or shares transferred by existing shareholders), lock-up arrangements, closing steps, and timelines will be finalized upon further negotiations between the parties and the execution of legally binding definitive transaction documents. The proposed transaction remains subject to applicable laws and regulations, Nasdaq-related rules, potential regulatory approvals, and necessary internal corporate approvals.

The Company anticipates that, if implemented, this proposed investment would optimize its capital structure, diversify funding sources, and provide solid financial backing for the execution of digital asset strategies, Web3 infrastructure development, and related ecosystem expansion. This would further accelerate the Company's technology innovation and market development within a compliant framework.

Jiuzi stated that the strategic collaboration with Morgan under the MOU could introduce an internationally oriented capital partner. Leveraging Morgan's experience and resources in cross-border capital operations and investments in emerging industries is expected to accelerate the implementation of the Company's strategies in the blockchain and digital asset sectors. Both parties also plan to explore opportunities for technology synergy, resource sharing, and international market development within the framework of the definitive transaction documents.

The Company specifically cautions that the MOU constitutes a non-binding strategic framework. Its terms are subject to further negotiation, due diligence, and the execution of definitive agreements. There can be no assurance that a formal agreement will be reached, what the final terms of any such agreement might be, the timing of completion, or the actual size of the investment. The Company will fulfill its information disclosure obligations in accordance with Nasdaq rules and applicable securities laws and regulations as events progress.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: JZXN) is a comprehensive enterprise focused on new energy vehicle sales, financial services, and technology enablement. Through an integrated online and offline business model, the Company is committed to providing consumers with intelligent and eco-friendly mobility solutions. It continues to explore strategic opportunities in emerging technology fields such as blockchain and digital assets, aiming to create sustainable long-term value for shareholders and partners.

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "plan," "target," "intend," "may," "propose," "potential," and similar expressions, though not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: whether a definitive agreement for Morgan's proposed investment will be reached and its timing; the actual completion and scale of the proposed investment; the Company's plans and anticipated benefits from using the proceeds to support business development and its blockchain strategy; and the Company's future development in the Web3 and digital asset sectors.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company, certain assumptions, and the current expectations of its management. They are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's reasonable control, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to: progress in obtaining relevant regulatory approvals and compliance procedures; the risk that the parties fail to agree on definitive transaction documents or that the transaction cannot be completed as planned; changes in macroeconomic and capital market conditions; policy, technological, and market risks associated with the blockchain and digital asset sectors; and risks related to cross-border cooperation and operations.

Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Unless required by applicable law, Jiuzi undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

