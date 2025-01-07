Jivox IQ DaVinci+ Introduces Self-Service Creative And Campaign Activation For Display And Video On Amazon Ads

Launch brand-customized display and video campaigns including Standard Display, Sponsored TV product ads via Amazon Ads APIs and Amazon DSP in under 5 minutes

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jivox, the pioneer in Generative Commerce Marketing, announced today its integration with Amazon DSP to offer advertisers a self-service platform to create dynamic display and video ad campaigns--in under five minutes--across all Amazon Ads channels, including Prime Video. This enables advertisers to quickly launch a wide range of engaging new promotional messaging and offers daily or weekly.

Jivox IQ DaVinci+ Commerce Media Campaign Management Platform™ unites creative, audience and media in a single workflow. Through the integration with Amazon DSP, customers are able to match their Jivox creative with use Amazon's audience segments and contextual targeting products and accelerate their retail media campaigns in three easy steps:

Select reusable campaign template(s ) conforming to Amazon Ads specification, which enables advertisers to customize creative with their own brand identity while adhering to Amazon Ad Specs

) conforming to Amazon Ads specification, which enables advertisers to customize creative with their own brand identity while adhering to Amazon Ad Specs Leverage ADSP audiences and contextual targeting within the same activation workflow without having to switch back and forth between the ADSP user interface

within the same activation workflow without having to switch back and forth between the ADSP user interface Select product content using an Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) and seamlessly ACTIVATE and LAUNCH creatives and campaigns by leveraging Amazon Seller APIs, Amazon DSP APIs, and Amazon Sponsored Ads APIs

Today, brands demand unique elements--such as logo, colors, design--in the ads that allow their brand identity to stand out. With the Amazon Ads integration with Jivox ID DaVinci+ brands can eliminate the manual work to create rich and immersive formats through automating ad generation and delivery.

"With Jivox IQ DaVinci+, launching brand-customized display and video ad campaigns across all Amazon properties is now as easy as 1,2,3," said Jivox CEO & Co-founder, Diaz Nesamoney. "Display, Video, and Sponsored TV creatives can be launched in less than five minutes, which rivals launching Sponsored listing ads. Jivox does this using creative templates adhering to Amazon Ads specs powered by an automated workflow that unites creative to audiences, and media."

Key Capabilities of Jivox IQ DaVinci+ include:

Self-service : DaVinci features a very easy to use and familiar user interface designed for media teams with no creative expertise

: DaVinci features a very easy to use and familiar user interface designed for media teams with no creative expertise Reusable templates : DaVinci works with brands to create a library of reusable creative and campaign templates that incorporate a brands identity while ensuring compliance with Amazon Ads policies

: DaVinci works with brands to create a library of reusable creative and campaign templates that incorporate a brands identity while ensuring compliance with Amazon Ads policies DaVinci supports Amazon Display and Streaming TV through Amazon's DSP as well as Sponsored Display and Sponsored TV through Sponsored Ads

"Amazon Ads has unmatched shopping insights, audiences, and contextual targeting. Endemic as well as non-endemic brands are finding the precision and granularity of the insights extremely valuable in driving product sales," Mr. Nesamoney added. "Display and video ads require the creative to be produced to Amazon Ad specs. In order to provide relevant ads, this creative also needs to incorporate product content, making the creative lift significant and often causing delays in promotional campaigns. IQ DaVinci+ streamlines the process by providing a library of vetted templates, which can be combined with product content and Amazon Ads audiences via a self-service workflow in under five minutes."

Jivox offers a limited number of IQ DaVinci+ free trials as part of the launch promotion. To learn more about how to qualify for a free trial, please contact us at [email protected].

About Jivox

Jivox is the pioneer of Generative Commerce Marketing where generative AI meets granular shopper audience and contextual data to bring bespoke brand messaging and offers to individual consumers at the most relevant moments in their buying journeys. The flagship Jivox IQ DaVinci Commerce Media Campaign Management Platform™ unites creative, audience and media in a single workflow, enabling advertisers, retailers and agencies to launch self-service commerce media campaigns in under five minutes. Jivox delivers speed, scale and precision using pre-approved, reusable templates, AI-driven automation, and first-party data. IQ DaVinci increases sales by easily activating data across multiple commerce media networks and channels (display, social, video/CTV). Jivox is trusted by retailers and brand leaders that include Giant Eagle, Stop-n-Shop, SimpliSafe, Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. For more information, visit https://jivox.com/davinci/

