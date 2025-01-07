Jivox Launches IQ DaVinci+ With End-To-End Commerce Media Campaign Management: Combining Creative, Audience And Media Through Deep Integration With RMN Tech Stacks

Enabling brands to launch any brand-centric display, video, social media, CTV or in-store campaigns in under 5 minutes across RMNs

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jivox, the leader in Generative Commerce Marketing, today announced a significant update to its self-service commerce media campaign management platform Jivox IQ DaVinci, adding deep API integrations with the two largest retailer DSPs – Amazon DSP and Walmart Connect DSP – along with other retailers that use The Trade Desk DSP. The platform combines first-party audiences with creative and media in a single workflow.

As brands start to evolve from sponsored listing ads to richer formats like display, video, social, CTV and in-store ads, managing these campaigns can create a significant burden for media teams, such as requiring creative approvals for each retailer plus different audience options and workflows for campaign activation. IQ DaVinci+ eliminates the significant cost and effort required to launch display and video campaigns across multiple RMNs in a single uniform workflow with uniform measurement and reporting on campaigns across RMNs.

"We are pleased to offer brands and agencies a self-service platform that accelerates campaign launches using pre-approved, reusable creative templates that can be populated with product content targeting first-party retailer audiences, all in a single unified workflow. This eliminates the pain associated with the lengthy back-and-forth approval process and manual workflows with each RMN," said Diaz Nesamoney, Jivox CEO and Co-founder. "These templates also give advertisers the ability to differentiate their products against their competitors' with unique branding elements like colors, backgrounds, and resizing ability–merging lifestyle content with product content. Importantly, they can use IQ DaVinci's single workflow to activate campaigns across different channels, such as display, video, social, CTV, and in-store formats, and across different retail media platforms. This eliminates a significant pain of having to learn different tools for different channels for each RMN."

Through deep integration with Amazon Ads and DSP , advertisers can leverage ADSP audiences and contextual targeting within the same activation workflow without having to switch back and forth between the ADSP user interface. They can further select product content using an Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN) and seamlessly ACTIVATE and LAUNCH creatives and campaigns by leveraging Amazon Seller APIs, Amazon DSP APIs, and Amazon Sponsored Ads APIs.

We are offering similar capabilities through our integration with Walmart Connect DSP and The Trade Desk.

Launching a retail media ad campaign has never been easier. Jivox IQ DaVinci gives advertisers control of activating and measuring ad campaigns the way they want it, with speed, brand-centric, and cross-retailer advantages. Here's how:

Select reusable campaign template(s ): choose from a library of retailer pre-approved, brand-centric templates for dynamic product ads, video, social or CTV formats across RMNs

): choose from a library of retailer pre-approved, brand-centric templates for dynamic product ads, video, social or CTV formats across RMNs Select audiences : browse retailer first-party shopper audience including purchase data, transaction history, search queries, loyalty program data, in-store data and more to personalize the ad campaign

: browse retailer first-party shopper audience including purchase data, transaction history, search queries, loyalty program data, in-store data and more to personalize the ad campaign Select products : access the pre-integrated retailer product feed or connect to a feed of the advertiser product content through partners that includes Salsify to browse and add product assets in the ads

: access the pre-integrated retailer product feed or connect to a feed of the advertiser product content through partners that includes Salsify to browse and add product assets in the ads Preview ads : preview every automatically generated variation of ad creative side-by-side and compare how the brand's products look in the pre-approved retailers templates across all sizes and formats

: preview every automatically generated variation of ad creative side-by-side and compare how the brand's products look in the pre-approved retailers templates across all sizes and formats Launch campaign and measure performance: activate campaign in any chosen retail media networks. The ads and campaign settings automatically sync to the relevant platform to enable performance tracking in the built-in dashboards

For advertisers seeking greater customization in branding the creative content, with Jivox IQ DaVinci they can:

Customize with brand assets : upload branded assets such as lifestyle images or promotional collateral and drop directly into the template. Retailers then approve additions with a click

: upload branded assets such as lifestyle images or promotional collateral and drop directly into the template. Retailers then approve additions with a click Resize brand assets: resize assets that don't fit exactly with the pre-approved templates using Smart resize, Pan, Zoom, Crop and Generative AI fill to ensure the assets fit seamlessly into the templates

resize assets that don't fit exactly with the pre-approved templates using Smart resize, Pan, Zoom, Crop and Generative AI fill to ensure the assets fit seamlessly into the templates Generate backgrounds with generative AI: easily remove white backgrounds from product images with one click or use built-in generative AI to generate new product background for placement

About Jivox

Jivox is the pioneer of Generative Commerce Marketing where generative AI meets granular shopper audience and contextual data to bring bespoke brand messaging and offers to individual consumers at the most relevant moments in their buying journeys. The flagship Jivox IQ DaVinci Commerce Media Campaign Management Platform™ unites creative, audience and media in a single workflow, enabling advertisers, retailers and agencies to launch self-service commerce media campaigns in under five minutes. Jivox delivers speed, scale and precision using pre-approved, reusable templates, AI-driven automation, and first-party data. IQ DaVinci increases sales by easily activating data across multiple commerce media networks and channels (display, social, video/CTV). Jivox is trusted by retailers and brand leaders that include Giant Eagle, Stop-n-Shop, SimpliSafe, Nestle, Procter & Gamble and Unilever. For more information, visit https://jivox.com/davinci/

