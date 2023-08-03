JIYA Facial Cosmetic Surgery Now Offers Game-Changing UltraClear® Anti-Aging Treatment from Acclaro Medical

~ Breakthrough System Safely and Effectively Treats Numerous Skin Conditions, on All Skin Types, with High Patient Satisfaction

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JIYA Facial Cosmetic Surgery is delighted to offer their patients the latest innovation in laser treatments to produce a more youthful and healthy appearance with noticeable results in just one session.

Acclaro Medical, the emerging leader in energy-based aesthetic medical devices, developed the UltraClear laser with breakthrough 3DIntelliPulse™ technology. The popular UltraClear system received FDA Clearance to improve facial lines and reduce wrinkles, achieving noticeable results with minimal downtime in a single 15-minute treatment.

The World's First Cold Fractional Ablative Fiber Laser

"This fast full-face treatment treats all skin tones and patients of all ages," states Dr. Jindal. The popular UltraClear system improves many skin issues, including facial lines, wrinkles, sun damage, age spots, and scars by stimulating new collagen and elastin production, resulting in immediate and lasting results with minimal downtime. Dr. Jindal added, "Our patients have come to expect only the most innovative skin care treatments from us, and UltraClear meets that expectation."

About Dr. Jindal

Dr. Sumeet Jindal, the Institute for Youthful Aging founder, notes that the UltraClear laser represents the next generation in aesthetic devices and meets his patients' expectations for innovative skincare treatments. As a Triple Board-Certified Ophthalmologist, Oculofacial Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgeon, and Laser Surgeon, Dr. Jindal has dedicated his career to helping individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and pushing the boundaries of anti-aging medicine.

About Acclaro Medical

Acclaro Medical Corp. develops and brings to market new laser systems that change the paradigm of skin rejuvenation using proprietary energy delivery. Its breakthrough 3DIntelliPulse technology is FDA-cleared to improve fine lines and wrinkles, providing physicians and their patients with effective and safe aesthetic treatment solutions.

